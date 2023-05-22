Live
Chargesheet Filed Against Former Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar And His Wife
- A chargesheet was filed before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Pudukottai against former health minister Dr. C. Vijayabaskar and his wife V. Ramya
- The investigation revealed that Dr. C. Vijayabaskar had accumulated assets totaling Rs. 35.79 crore in his and his wife V. Ramya's names, which are out of proportion to their known sources of income
In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, a chargesheet was filed on Monday before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Pudukottai against former health minister Dr. C. Vijayabaskar and his wife V. Ramya. The chargesheet was filed in connection with the case of accumulating disproportionate assets totaling Rs. 27.22 crore.
The charge begin on him on October 17, 2021, when a FIR was filed. 56 locations were searched over the course of the inquiry, and some incriminating items/documents were taken.
The investigation revealed that Dr. C. Vijayabaskar had accumulated assets totaling Rs. 35.79 crore in his and his wife V. Ramya's names, which are out of proportion to their known sources of income and for which they were unable to provide a satisfactory explanation. These assets included bank balances, business investments in Rasi Blue Metal, Rasi Enterprises, and V. Infrastructure, among others, land properties, machinery, ornaments, and vehicles.
Following the conclusion of the investigation, the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly granted the required approval for prosecution, and a charge sheet was submitted on Monday.