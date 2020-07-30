Chennai leads in coronavirus cases, lockdown extended to Aug 31 in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: 1175 new Coronavirus cases were detected in Chennai as the total number of cases touched 5864 on Thursday. Like in the recent past, the adjoining districts of Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur led the count with 354 and 325 cases. Madurai touched 303 cases.

The total cases in the state capital - 98767 - was galloping towards a lakh on Thursday and nearly 2,40,000 all across Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister announced that the lockdown which would have ended on Friday is being extended by a month till August 31 based on the advice of health professionals and that a total clampdown would be effected on all Sundays of the month.