Chief Minister MK Stalin Inaugurates Hospital Buildings Worth Rs 195 crore

Buildings for the health department that were constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 194.65 crore were inaugurated on Saturday by Chief Minister MK Stalin. On that day, he also distributed medical supplies and provided 236 people appointment orders.

A Telecobalt machine worth Rs. 1.77 crore was among the equipment unveiled at the Arignar Anna Cancer Hospital in Kancheepuram. At the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, 18 elevators that cost Rs 7.75 crore and a lab for testing acute encephalitis at the King Institute, constructed at an expense of Rs 5.73 crore, were also dedicated.

During the event of the Government Eye Hospital in Chennai's 200th year, a building built at a cost of Rs 65.60 crore was also unveiled. A new six-story apartment building has also been built because the current structure is too small to house numerous patients. Specialized eye treatment rooms, including those for emergency, outpatient, cataract, and retinal care, are available at this 150-bed facility.

A building at the Krishnagiri Hospital that cost Rs 1.5 crore and a maternity and child welfare building at the Hosur Government Hospital in the Theni district that cost Rs 10.5 lakh each were also dedicated on this day.

Furthering, to help prevent preterm births, 74 specialised infant care facilities received electric cars and ventilators costing Rs 15 crore. At a total cost of Rs. 9.45 crore, RT-PCR laboratories were constructed in seven additional government hospitals.