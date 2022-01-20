Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Inaugurated The New Collectorate Building

M.K. Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, virtually hold the inauguration ceremony for the development of a new Collectorate at Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday. He also unveiled new buildings established by the Revenue Department at a cost of Rs. 26.66 crore at numerous places. According to an official announcement, the proposed Collectorate building in Mayiladuthurai will cover 2.84 lakh square feet on a 6.54-acre campus. It would have seven floors and will cost Rs. 114.48 crore to build.



As per the official declaration, new buildings have indeed been established in the districts of Madurai, Pudukkottai, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, and Vellore. Several ministers were present in the event from different places.

Stalin used a video conference from Chennai to inaugurate the taluk office buildings in the district of Aranthangi and Avudaiyakoil. Both structures cost a total of 2.92 crores to construct. The inaugural celebration at the newly constructed taluk office in Aranthangi was attended by Law Minister S. Regupathy. Kavitha Ramu, the Collector of Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha MP Navas Kani, and other officials were present.

Meanwhile, two new police commissionerates were launched on Saturday in suburban Chennai, with the goal of greater crime prevention, improved traffic management, and prompt redress of people's problems. Stalin used video conferencing from the Secretariat to inaugurate the Tambaram commissionerate in Sholinganallur and the Avadi commissionerate at the TN Special Police II Battalion campus in Avadi. The new commissionerates in Chennai's suburbs will make it easier to prevent crimes, improve traffic management, and quickly resolve public complaints.