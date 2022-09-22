Class 12 Girl From Tamil Nadu Discovered Dead In Hostel Toilet

The police reported that a class 12 female student was discovered deceased in her hostel bathroom last night in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. They added that they had found the student's suicide note in her hostel room, and an investigation is currently in progress.

The superintendent of police L Balaji Srinivasan stated that the girl listed certain personal reasons in her message which she mentioned were responsible for her suicide. Mr Srinivasan said that they are not able to reveal the exact information as the investigation is going on.

According to a police official, the17-year-old Vaitheeswari from Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district was "heartbroken" over the passing of her aunt.

In accordance with a recent Madras High Court directive, the case would be handed over to the state police's CBCID unit. Furthermore the High Court had asked the state prove body, CB-CID, must look into deaths that occur in educational institutions.

Meanwhile, over the past few months, five class 12 students—four girls and one boy—as well as a class 11 student have committed suicide in the state, primarily due to academic pressure and worries about performing well on the National Eligibility comp Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical programmes.