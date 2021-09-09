CM MK Stalin Believes That History Of The Indian Subcontinent Should Originate From Tamil Nadu



MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, announced on Thursday that the government will build a museum called "Porunai" at a cost of Rs 15 crore to display artefacts excavated at the Korkai, Sivagalai, Adichanallur, and Mayiladumparai archaeological sites under section 110 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly rules.



CM MK Stalin claimed rice granules and husk recovered in an offering container within an urn at Sivakalai produced a date of 1155 BCE, showing that the people of Sivakalai lived before 3200 years.

This was confirmed by sending select carbon samples to the "Beta Analytical Laboratory" in Miami, Florida for an AMS Carbon Dating Test, and the findings, which were just obtained, revealed the historical period of the civilisation that thrived along the Thamirabarani river.

The Sun, Moon, Taurine, and a few geometrical motifs on a silver punch stamped coin recently discovered at Keeladi date from before the 4th Century BCE, which is Pre-Maurya.

He also stated that the Tamil Nadu State Archaeology Department will work hard to excavate historically significant sites in other neighbouring states, such as Pattanam in Kerala, Vengi in Andhra Pradesh, Thalaikkadu in Karnataka, and Palur in Odisha, in order to better comprehend Tamil history.

The Chief Minister concluded his address on the 110 announcement by saying that the state will make attempts to demonstrate with evidence that the history of the Indian subcontinent should begin and be written from Tamil Nadu.

Minister Thangam Thennarasu stated that no religious artefacts have been discovered in any of the excavation sites in Tamil Nadu.