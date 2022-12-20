CM Stalin Launches 'Namma School Foundation Scheme' To Improve Infrastructure

M K Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, launched the "Namma School Foundation" project on Monday with a personal donation of Rs 5 lakh to upgrade the facilities of State-run schools.He claimed that the DMK government was building an asset of this kind for future generations in the form of education, calling it wealth that cannot be taken away.



The Chief Minister urged generous people to support the improvement of the schools. Every cent donated to the worthy cause will go toward improving schools, faculty, and students. The Chief Minister promised that the money will be utilised wisely and transparently for the benefit of the children and he asked Tamils living all over the world to reconnect with their homes, villages, and schools by using a virtual pavilion set up by the State government.

In order to fulfil the promise of a great education that is equitable for all socioeconomic classes, the foundation aspires to bring together communities and individuals who want to give back and corporations who wish to invest in and nurture a new and aspiring generation. The money would go toward enhancing instruction, promoting sports and culture, co-curricular activities, and upskilling in order to better prepare the students to face and overcome the problems of a world that is becoming more modernised and transforming.

The foundation's chair is Venu Srinivasan, the retired chairman of TVS. Viswanathan Anand, a grandmaster of chess, is its representative.Actor Sivakumar and his classmates adopted a government school in Sulur with the help of the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister also announced the launch of the Namma school online and the school's virtual pavilion at the event.