Comedy actor's son secures 75th rank in IAS 2019 exams

Krishnamurthy Narayanan, popularly known as Chinni Jayanth in Tamil cinema for his loud comedy acts in films starring Rajinikanth during the 1980s is a proud man.

His son, Srutanjay Narayanan bagged the 75th rank in the IAS 2019 examinations, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

The topper from Tamil Nadu was Ganesh Kumar Baskar, who bagged the 7th rank at the all-India level. Srutanjay has appeared for the Civil Services Exam for the second time. The Tamil film industry fraternity has applauded his achievement.