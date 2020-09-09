Corona cases, deaths decline in Tamil Nadu

More and more private testing centres have been pressed into service in Tamil Nadu as the government moved into high-action mode on tackling the pandemic. With the Chief Minister himself doing the rounds of the State, making announcements that more relief measures are in the offing, the State seemed to be on a combative mode to tackle the disease.

Statistics put out by the Health Department revealed that the day's cases stood at 5584, 100 Coronavirus cases lesser than Tuesday. The death toll too stood at 78. Chennai reported 993 cases. 55, 44, 850 cases have been tested till date in TN and 82,573 were tested on Wednesday alone.

Various religious establishments and tourist spots saw a huge number of visitors with social distancing measures strictly enforced. In Kodaikanal, the parks belonging to the Horticulture Department were thrown open and public were requesting for e-passes to control the surge in visitors, awaiting it for more than five months.