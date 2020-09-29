Corona cases high in TN, HC demands action on violators

A PIL filed by DMK MLA Palanivel Thyagarajan in the Madras High Court came up for hearing on Tuesday. The petitioner wanted the government to inform the Court as to how the State government has been tackling the outbreak of corona pandemic since March 9. Specific details about how many were affected, how many were cured, how many died and what were the facilities available in both private and government hospitals were sought by the MLA.

There were complaints that there is a difference in the coronavirus case numbers issued out by the Corporation and that of the State government. It was even alleged that social distancing was not being observed by the public and the government was not doing anything about it.

Hearing the arguments put out by both the sides, the Court ordered that the government should strictly implement protocol measures and fine those who are not wearing masks in public places. Demanding the revival of the defunct website of the government, the Court also wanted it to explore distribution of masks wherever public assemble in large numbers. It wanted the government to explain the action taken in this regard by October 16.