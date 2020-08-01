Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu cross 2.5 lakh mark, fresh cases touch 5,879

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: The capital Chennai reported 1074 cases on Saturday as the southern state increased its total cases to 2,51,738. There were 99 deaths reported taking the total tally to 4,034.

Over 7,010 cases have been cured and sent home, said a medical bulletin released today. Cases in the state capital crossed a lakh while 121 laboratories both in the government and private sector have conducted more than 27 lakh tests. 56,738 cases are being treated presently as on date in the State.