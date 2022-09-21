Couple From Chennai Donated Rs 1.02 Crores To Tirumala Temple

A Muslim couple from Chennai donated a large amount of Rs. 1.02 crore at Tirumala temple. The check was delivered by Abdul Ghani and Subeena Banu to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the organisation in charge of running one of the wealthiest temples.

The donation includes Rs. 15 lakh for the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust and Rs. 87 lakh for the newly built Padmavathi Rest House in the form of furniture and kitchenware.

The Twitterati's reactions were conflicting. Some urged spending money more wisely, while others associated the act with politics and religion. But only a few people found it pleasing.

Some of the users called the act as a "benefit move." Meanwhile, another user explained to it as the businessman named Abdul Ghani has donated to this temple previously. He apparently gave a multi-dimensional tractor-mounted sprayer in 2020 to the temple in order to sanitise the grounds during the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, he gave the temple a refrigerator truck for Rs 35 lakh so that it could deliver veggies.

According to reports, Abdul Ghani and Subeena Bhanu are devoted followers of Lord Venkateswara. Abdul Ghani and his wife Subeena Bhanu chose to help the trust by making donations to the TTD after being so pleased with the excellent pilgrim services provided at the Tirumala temple.

Meanwhile, by Tuesday morning, the projected wait time for darshan at the hill temple was over 12 hours after approximately 67,276 devotees prayed to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple on Monday and the TTD collected offerings totaling Rs 5.71 crore in the hundi.