Dean Of Tamil Nadu College Removed After Changing The Path Taken By MBBS Students

The dean of the government-run Madurai Medical College in Tamil Nadu on Sunday was removed and placed on a waiting list. This step was taken after a first-year MBBS students were given the 'Maharshi Charak Shapath' in Sanskrit instead of the traditional Hippocratic Oath in English.

A statement from the state's health minister Ma Subramanian, who ordered the action against the dean mentioned that it was highly reprehensible act (administering Charak oath), a report published by The Hindustan Times. Dr A Rathinavel, is the dean of the college against whom the action was taken. He gave charak oath instead of the Hippocratic Oath.

The state government had also launched an investigation into the incident under the direction of Narayana Babu, the director of medical education. According to the statement, all deans of the state's medical colleges have been told not to depart from protocol and to follow the Hippocratic Oath.

The dispute has erupted at a time when Tamil Nadu has spoken out against the purported imposition of Hindi by the Union government, with the Dravida Kazhagam staging a demonstration on Saturday.

On the dais during the college's induction ceremony on Saturday, state ministers PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and P Moorthy wore their white aprons for the first time. Both ministers were taken aback by the etiquette adjustment.

Anbumani Ramadoss, a former Union health minister and leader of the Pattali Makkal Katchi, expressed horror at the occurrence, which occurred in front of the ministers. The Hippocratic Oath, he tweeted, educates medical practitioners to bring hope to their patients and emphasises traits like affection, honesty, and mercy.