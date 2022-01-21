Death Of The Girl From Tamil Nadu Grew Into A Social Media Campaign That Sparked Local Hindu Protests
After the death of a Class 12 girl, days after she consumed pesticide in her school hostel, sparked a social media campaign and prompted local Hindu outfits to protest in Tanjavur on Thursday after BJP and VHP leaders shared a 47-second video purportedly showing the girl blaming the school management of harassing her ever since she denied to convert to Christianity.
According to various sources, including students and family members, the child had requested permission from the school to visit her home in Ariyalur district on January 7. The school officials declined her request, stating that she may travel home on January 10 with other pupils for the Pongal holiday, which took place on January 14, reported The Indian Express.