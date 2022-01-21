Death Of The Girl From Tamil Nadu Grew Into A Social Media Campaign That Sparked Local Hindu Protests

After the death of a Class 12 girl, days after she consumed pesticide in her school hostel, sparked a social media campaign and prompted local Hindu outfits to protest in Tanjavur on Thursday after BJP and VHP leaders shared a 47-second video purportedly showing the girl blaming the school management of harassing her ever since she denied to convert to Christianity.



According to various sources, including students and family members, the child had requested permission from the school to visit her home in Ariyalur district on January 7. The school officials declined her request, stating that she may travel home on January 10 with other pupils for the Pongal holiday, which took place on January 14, reported The Indian Express.



The girl attempted to commit suicide on January 9 by taking pesticides. She returned home the next day and was taken to a nearby clinic on January 11 after complaining of stomach pains. She was given medication and was able to return home the next day. The agony became unbearable on January 15, and she was rushed to Tanjavur Medical College, where a thorough examination revealed that her liver had been seriously injured. On Wednesday, she passed away in the hospital.

G Ravali Priya, the Superintendent of Police in Tanjavur, said they got a report on January 15, shortly after she was admitted to Tanjavur Medical College. She said that's when she admitted to ingesting pesticide.They followed all of the necessary processes for a child, and a judicial magistrate promptly recorded her video statement.

She explained that a school official was arrested two days earlier based on the girl's statement. Later they changed the charges after she died on January 19 and charged the school official with abetment to suicide. A thorough investigation is underway. When queried about the conversion attempt accusation, a police official engaged in the inquiry indicated it was one of several charges made by the youngster in her statement. Her other accusations, according to the officer, were that she was mistreated and forced to complete household tasks. The school administration did not respond to a request for comment.

On Thursday, BJP and VHP leaders published a video of the child in which she claims that two years ago, a school administrator insisted that she convert to Christianity, and that she was being harassed by the administration because she refused. K Annamalai, the state BJP president, was one of those who shared the video.

According to a senior police official and a local BJP politician, the video was not shot by police, her parents, or relatives. She had cited numerous reasons for her attempted suicide. And she stated plainly in the video that the incident in which the management requested that she and her parents convert to Christianity in order to receive better social support occurred two years ago. We filed a complaint, detained, and remanded the suspect the next day, despite the fact that political parties did not take up the case until after she died. They shot the footage they're publishing online today before she died, but they only presented it to the cops today.