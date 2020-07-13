DMK MLA Says He Opened Fire in Self-defence during Clash over Land Dispute

A DMK MLA in Tamil Nadu has said during questioning that he "opened fire in self-defence" during a clash over a land dispute with a realtor, police said on Monday.

Following the firing incident near suburban Tiruporur, which allegedly caused injury to a bystander, the MLA was arrested and remanded to 14 days judicial custody on Sunday.

During questioning, the 46-year old MLA, L Idhayavarman, representing Tiruporur constituency said, "he opened fire in self-defence since there were about 50 people in the opposite group," a police official in nearby Chengelpet district told PTI.

In total, 12 men including the legislator and property developer G Kumar have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. To a question, the official said, "more people are being questioned in connection with the incident."

On Saturday, when Kumar allegedly tried to level land to provide access to his parcel of land, the legislator's group had opposed it. They had objected since the "land levelled" was "public" in nature pending a civil dispute.

Eventually, arguments led to a clash causing some injuries to people from both groups and a bystander, identified later as G Srinivasan.

Police had said three cases were registered under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.

One was based on a complaint by R Lakshmipathi, father of the MLA against Kumar and another following a plaint by the realtor against Idhayavarman and 12 others.

One more case was filed based on a plea by Srinivasan, who allegedly sustained an injury when the legislator opened fire.

Senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, reacting to the MLA's arrest had alleged that the incident showed that the DMK has gone towards gun culture.

Also, the Minister had alleged that the unruly behaviour has become the practice of DMK men and that the party "is synonymous with a culture of violence."



