DMK on a 'woo Hindu' mission in Tamil Nadu?

Tamil Nadu: A recent social media post denigrating Lord Muruga, the favourite god of Tamilians across the world by a group named ' Karuppar Koottam' riled the devout no end. As the state government swiftly took action by getting the offended post removed and arresting a few allegedly accused, local media reports hinted the involvement of DMK party's IT cell employees in it.

Quickly, the rational party has jumped into damage control mode and has instructed its leaders at various levels to wish the Hindus too, like Muslims and Christians on their festivals. As a first step, the Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on August 22 may see mollifying moves by DMK, says Dinamalar daily.