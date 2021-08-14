DMK poll promises will be fulfilled step by step: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said his government is fulfilling the poll promises made by his party, the DMK step by step.

Speaking in the assembly, Stalin said the poll promises are being fulfilled step by step and they will be fulfilled.



"There is no change in that," he said.



He also said on the 100th day of his government, the state's first agriculture budget has been presented.



Referring to the state budget presented in the assembly on Friday, Stalin said the government has presented a tax free budget and allocations have been made to different departments.



According to him, the government has just started and the poll promises will be fulfilled in phases and nobody needs to doubt that.



Stalin said the state's financial condition is worrisome and there is confidence that it would be set right.



Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam said the DMK party, which came to power on the campaign theme 'towards a new dawn', has with its first budget pushed the people in Tamil Nadu "towards frustration".



He said the DMK had made over 500 poll promises like a Rs 100 subsidy for cooking gas cylinders, monthly power meter reading, senior citizen pension increased to Rs 1,500, write off education/jewel loans, monthly Rs 1,000 to women and several other promises.



Comparing the budget presented by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan with the DMK's poll manifesto, it is clear that the party has cheated the people, said Panneerselvam.



Despite knowing the financial situation of the state government, the DMK made false promises to capture power, he added.