Live
- 'I want euthanasia', says visually-challenged ex-DU teacher after losing job
- Manipur CM holds meeting to discuss fencing on stretches of India-Myanmar borders
- 2nd ODI: Gill and Iyer centuries; Suryakumar and Rahul fifties propel India to mammoth 399/5 against Australia
- 80 per cent cybercrimes from 10 districts; Bharatpur new Jamtara: Study
- 6th Edition of Japan Day - Japan Career Fair and 1st edition of Japan Week 2023 concluded at IIT Hyderabad
- NASA's first asteroid samples streaking toward Earth after release from spacecraft
- One big holiday a year was pre-pandemic thing, tourists now prefer multiple breaks: Fortune Hotels MD Samir MC By Manik Gupta
- Former PM Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil meets Yediyurappa
- Govt considers giving financial creditor status to insurers issuing surety bond during resolution
- Probably winning Telangana, certainly winning MP, Chhattisgarh, 'very close' in Rajasthan: Rahul
Just In
Drop cases against youth who protested demanding jobs in Tangedco: EPS
AIADMK General Secretary and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) called upon the Tamil Nadu government to drop cases filed against the youth who protested demanding gangman posts in Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).
AIADMK General Secretary and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) called upon the Tamil Nadu government to drop cases filed against the youth who protested demanding gangman posts in Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).
AIADMK leader urged the government to direct the police to drop cases registered against youth.
He said that Police has registered cases against youth as they had protested in the constituency of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. EPS who is also the Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu said that police should not engage in any action that would spoil the future of the youth.
He also said that while he was Chief Minister, several protests were carried out but the then government did not take any coercive action but instead had moved legally.
The former chief minister also urged the state government to issue posting orders to 5237 youth who had passed the gangman test in Tengedco.