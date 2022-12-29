Faeces Were Dumped In A Water Tank In A Tamil Nadu Village

Human waste was discovered put in a water tank intended for the Scheduled Caste population in a village in Tamil Nadu, the birthplace of the Periyar movement, in a horrifying instance of caste inequality. When the district officials went to look into it, they discovered there were still more horrors. Untouchability is still practised in the community, as evidenced by the two-glass tea store and the Dalits' exclusion from temple grounds.



Today, a delegation from the BJP will investigate about the matter. After receiving complaints that a significant amount of human waste had been discovered in a 10,000-liter water tank that was supplying the Dalit community of about 100 people with drinking water, Pudukottai collector Kavitha Ramu and district police chief Vandita Pandey travelled to the Irayur village in central Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Many of the villagers' children, they claimed, had become ill recently. Some young men climbed the tank and looked inside after doctors advised that the issue might be related to the supply of the drinking water.

Moksha Gunavalagan, a political activist in the area stated that the water tank had a significant amount of faeces poured inside of it. The water had become so discoloured. The people drank this water for about a week without realising it. The truth only became apparent when kids became unwell.

According to the locals, caste prejudice is pervasive. They had been prohibited from entering the village temple for three generations. The Scheduled Castes continue to use a different set of glasses at the village tea store. A case was brought against the owner of the tea business by the Collector and the district police head after they went to look for themselves. Additionally, the two brought the whole Scheduled Caste population to the local temple and requested them to name the individuals who barred them from the building.

The rite of prayer was in progress. A woman from the so-called upper castes suddenly claimed to be possessed by the deity who forbade lower caste individuals from entering the temple while she appeared to be in a trance. She is the subject of a police report as well.

In her 22 years of growing up in the hamlet, Sindhuja, who has a BSc in mathematics, said that she had never set foot within the temple grounds. Sh remarked that haven't been permitted into the temple for three generations. They are quite happy that the collector invited them inside today. Not just here, but wherever that wants to keep us out, this right should continue.The 22-year-old claims that they are prepared to contribute to the temple's care and maintenance in addition to tax payments.