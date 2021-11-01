Farmers In Coimbatore Benefitted From Man's Weather Predictions In Tamil Nadu

The Indian farmer's reliance on the weather is a temperamental beast known to frequently challenge the best scientific equipment and sharpest intellect in the land, is one of the many crosses he carries.



According to analysis provided by a fresh face on the local scene, 29-year-old G Santhosh Krishnan, has been too much of a companion of the weather than an adversary for farmers in Coimbatore during the past three years.

Santhosh may have pursued a career in technology if he had a master's degree in computer science engineering. However, coming from an agricultural family, he decided to pursue his childhood goal of decoding the weather's whims. His forecasts have aided farmers in the area in their crop planning. Santhosh's updates, for example, are relied upon by T Jayaprakash, a farmer at Achipatti in Pollachi. Their farms are located in Achipatti and Somandurai Sithur, respectively. Vegetables, rice, and cereals are among the crops they cultivate.

He added that his weather forecasts are useful during harvest season and when applying insecticides.

Santhosh's forecasts are also trusted by S Vadivarasan, 29 years old, a farmer from Seran Kallipalayam in Kangayam, who has been monitoring his weather reports for three years. He claimed he mainly prepared his activity after receiving his daily briefings.

The farmer's friend commenced his career as the 'Coimbatore Weatherman' amid the 2017 Cyclone Ockhi disaster, which wreaked havoc on the state's fisheries. Throughout Ockhi, he kept a Facebook group updated with daily updates. As additional people joined the team to learn about his projections, his work acquired traction. He now uses his social media outlets to deliver complimentary regular coverage for districts in the western region on a daily basis. He employs a basic approach to ensure that even those with no prior knowledge in forecasting may comprehend his predictions. Santhosh uses social media to distribute his weather forecasts after analysing the data. His Facebook group has grown to almost 26,000 members. To assist farmers who utilize his service even further, he hopes to begin distributing messages with forecasts in Tamil also, since more members in the farming community can be benefited.