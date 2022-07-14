Girl From Tamil Nadu Commits Suicide After Complaining Torture From Teachers

A Class 12 student from a private higher secondary school in Chinna Salem, close to Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu, committed suicide on Tuesday night and left behind a note in which she claimed that two instructors had mistreated her, according to the police.



The parents and relatives of the youngster, R Srimathi, blocked the Kallakurichi-Salem highway on Wednesday while yelling abuse at the school administration, despite the fact that the professors refuted the accusations, reported The Indian Express

The tragedy happened close to the town of Kaniyamoor. The girl's body was allegedly discovered on the ground on Wednesday morning by the dormitory building's watchman, who then informed the officials at the school. The young woman was escorted to a neighbouring hospital where she was pronounced dead after being alerted of the local police.

The youngster allegedly mentioned two professors in a note and claimed that they abused her and a few other classmates by making them study constantly. According to Kallakurichi SP S Selvakumar, for an investigation, the two teachers were taken to the police station. She was quite playful, so they merely casually requested that she focus more and work hard.

As per police, after the school management informed the girl's parents, they reached the Kallakurichi Government Hospital with their relatives. Close to 50 family members staged a 'road roko' at the Kallakurichi-Salem highway seeking justice for her death, accusing the school management of pushing her to take the extreme step, police said.

After the crowd entered the school and stopped teachers from entering the premises, the police reached the spot and pacified the protestors. A case was registered under Section 174 (unnatural death) of CrPC.