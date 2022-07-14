Girl From Tamil Nadu Commits Suicide After Complaining Torture From Teachers
- A Class 12 student from a private higher secondary school in Chinna Salem, close to Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu, committed suicide on Tuesday
- The parents and relatives of the youngster, R Srimathi, blocked the Kallakurichi-Salem highway on Wednesday while yelling abuse at the school administration
A Class 12 student from a private higher secondary school in Chinna Salem, close to Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu, committed suicide on Tuesday night and left behind a note in which she claimed that two instructors had mistreated her, according to the police.
As per police, after the school management informed the girl's parents, they reached the Kallakurichi Government Hospital with their relatives. Close to 50 family members staged a 'road roko' at the Kallakurichi-Salem highway seeking justice for her death, accusing the school management of pushing her to take the extreme step, police said.
After the crowd entered the school and stopped teachers from entering the premises, the police reached the spot and pacified the protestors. A case was registered under Section 174 (unnatural death) of CrPC.