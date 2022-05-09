Girl From Tamil Nadu Donated Her Savings To Sri Lanka

A young girl from Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, has donated her piggy bank funds of 4,400 to Sri Lanka, which is experiencing its worst economic crisis in decades. The savings were given to the district collector, Shankar Lal Kumawat, by the girl and her mother. The teenager explained that she decided to donate her savings because Sri Lankans are suffering as a result of the economic situation.



MK Stalin, the chief minister, stated on Tuesday that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would contribute one crore to the state fund for Sri Lanka.

MPs from the DMK have pledged to donate one month's pay to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's public relief fund. Stalin had previously requested assistance from the Centre to supplement Indian contributions to Sri Lanka. He thanked the foreign affairs ministry for granting the state's request, emphasising that the situation in the island nation was "pitiful."

The Indian high commission in Colombo praised her action on Twitter. Stalin has also urged people to donate to the Tamil Nadu government's fund, which would be used to purchase supplies for people in Sri Lanka who are in need of food and medicine.

Sri Lanka has received approximately 40,000 MT of petrol from India to help alleviate a fuel deficit in the island, which is suffering from severe food and electricity shortages as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, causing it to seek assistance from its neighbours.

President Gotabya Rajapaksa proclaimed a state of emergency with immediate effect during a special cabinet meeting on Friday. This was the second time in less than a month that an emergency had been declared. After a large protest outside his private residence on April 1, Rajapaksa proclaimed an emergency.



He had already withdrawn it on April 5.Sri Lanka's defence ministry has appealed to the public for help in managing the country's present economic crisis and unrest with "utmost wisdom and patience," as well as cancelling all security personnel's leaves.