Gold worth Rs 34 lakh seized at Chennai airport, 2 held

Chennai: Customs officials have arrested two air passengers and seized gold worth Rs 34.5 lakh from them after they landed here from Dubai, official sources said on Wednesday.

An official statement issued here by the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, said Kasimani Kolanji and Murugan Chandran arrived by an Air India Express flight on Tuesday night when they were intercepted by officials at the exit gate on suspicion.

"On search, four polythene pouches (two each) containing gold paste were found concealed inside the waist lining in their jeans. A total of 731 gm gold of 24 Karat purity and valued at Rs 34.5 lakh was seized from them under the Customs Act, 1962," the statement said.