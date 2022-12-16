Greater Chennai Corporation Provides Schools With Approximately 600 CCTV Cameras

The Greater Chennai Corporation announced on Thursday that it had spent Rs 4.64 crore installing CCTV cameras in schools that fall under its jurisdiction. The business currently oversees 281 schools, including 119 primary schools, 92 middle schools, 32 higher secondary schools, and 38 high schools. The cameras, which will be watched from the principal's room, have been positioned at the entrance to the school site, in the hallways, and inside the classrooms.



The civic body said in a release that a total of 636 CCTVs have been placed as part of the Nirbhaya Scheme in 29 higher secondary schools, 37 high schools, 90 middle schools, and three primary schools. The corporation stated in the release that the education department, under the direction of Chief Minister M K Stalin, is taking several measures to keep its schools competitive with those run by private institutions. These measures include, among other things, improving school infrastructure, providing free breakfast and uniforms for students, and financially supporting girl students pursuing higher education.

Furthermore, the corporation also said that as many as 62 billboards and 33 banners were taken down on Thursday as part of the campaign to remove illegal hoardings from the city.