IMD predicts showers in Tamil Nadu from Friday

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light showers in many parts of Tamil Nadu from Friday onwards.

A fresh low-pressure area that is expected to form over South Andaman Sea from Monday is likely to revive vigorous monsoon in the state, it added.

Light to moderate rain will be experienced in coastal areas of Tamil Nadu on Friday and Saturday. Southern districts of Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rain on Sunday.

The IMD said that it was monitoring the low-pressure area that is likely to form over the South Andaman sea but added that as it was in its nascent stage, it could change its track and intensity.

Additional Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, S. Balachandran while speaking to media persons said that the Madden- Julian oscillation which is an oceanic atmospheric phenomenon influencing weather activities was not favourable this season.

The weather department said that even as Kallakurrichi district received excess rainfall of 56%, 11 districts fell short of their average monthly rain quota by a minimum of 26 per cent. The IMD said that Ariyallur and Chennai have rain deficits of 52 per cent and 44 per cent respectively.