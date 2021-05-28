Top
In Kallakurichi, a popular Tamil Nadu YouTuber detained for Treating Covid Patients Without Holding Medical Degree

On Friday, a team of police and health officials detained R Porchezhiyan, the creator of the popular YouTube channel "Saapattu Raman," in Tamil Nadu's Koogayur village near Chinna Salem

On Friday, a team of police and health officials detained R Porchezhiyan, the creator of the popular YouTube channel "Saapattu Raman," in Tamil Nadu's Koogayur village near Chinna Salem. He was arrested for reportedly conducting a medical clinic in Koogayur village and treating patients for Covid-19. The clinic was raided by police and health inspectors, who found syringes, tablets, medication, and injections.

He is accused of administering medication to people with Covid-19 symptoms as well as other disorders despite the fact that he does not have a medical degree.

Officials investigating his degree credentials discovered that he holds merely a Bachelor of Electro-homeopathy Medicine and Surgery (BEMS) degree, which does not allow him to treat patients. The clinic was seized, and a case was filed with the Kilkuppam police station.

Meanwhile, the state has reported a huge spike in his past weeks, gradually situations are improving as the cases are witnessing a dip. During the continuing COVID-19 lockdown, the Tamil Nadu government allowed Public Distribution System outlets to operate from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday.

It amended a Government Order by requiring banks and insurance companies to operate with one-third of their employees. Private-sector employees will be able to work from home.

ATMs and related bank services will be allowed as well.

