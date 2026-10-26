Radhika Apte says women clashing on sets is a ‘dated thought’, finds men ‘far more insecure’

Mumbai: Actress Radhika Apte has dismissed the notion that women often clash with each other on film sets, calling it an outdated thought.

She said workplace dynamics depend on individual camaraderie rather than gender, adding that she finds men “far more insecure” than women.

During an interaction with IANS, Radhika was asked whether the clashes between two strong women portrayed in her series “Akka” also extended off camera, given the perception that having many women on a set can lead to conflicts.

Responding to the question, the ‘Lust Stories’ actress said, “It's a very ancient, old-school, dated thought that women clash." I haven't actually heard that question in a long time because that's really not true. I mean, I find men far more insecure than women. To be honest, it's not about men and women; it's about camaraderie. You get along with some people, and you don't get along with others, you know.”

Speaking about her experience on the set, Apte described the atmosphere as positive, highlighting the presence of women both in front of and behind the camera.

“Our set was actually lovely. We had a fairly equal number of men and women on set. A lot of the cast members were women, and many of the people working behind the scenes were women too. I think there was a nice sense of sisterhood, which definitely made things more comfortable,” she said.

Radhika further explained that getting along with colleagues does not necessarily mean becoming close friends with everyone, regardless of gender. She said that people can maintain cordial and professional relationships even when they do not share a close bond.

“It's not as if you become best friends with everyone, whether they're men or women. You know what I mean? Everybody is cordial and nice unless you have major issues with each other, which generally doesn't happen,” she added.

Radhika Apte is gearing up for the release of the crime drama "Akka," which also stars Keerthy Suresh. Set in the fictional kingdom of Pernuru, “Akka” is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 30, 2026.



