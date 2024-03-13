Khushbu Sundar Faces Backlash Over Remarks On Tamil Nadu's Women Welfare Scheme

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has found herself embroiled in a controversy following her remarks on the Tamil Nadu government's welfare scheme, which provides Rs 1,000 to women heads of families in the state. Sundar, also a member of the National Commission for Women, labeled the scheme as 'pitchai' (alms) during a BJP rally in Chennai. She questioned whether women would vote for the DMK if given Rs 1,000 as alms, suggesting that addressing issues like the drug menace and shutting down Tasmac would be more effective.

Facing backlash from the DMK's women's wing, Sundar took to social media to clarify her statements, emphasizing that her intention was to propose alternatives for women's financial empowerment rather than insulting them. In a video message, she suggested reducing the number of liquor stores instead of offering Rs 1,000, enabling families to save substantial amounts.

Khushbu Sundar defended her commitment to accountability, stating that she is not one to shy away from admitting mistakes. Responding to the controversy, Tamil Nadu's Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan criticized Sundar for derogatory remarks, asserting that she insulted the 1.16 crore Tamil women benefiting from the government scheme. Jeevan condemned Sundar's comments, highlighting the significance of the Rs 1,000 aid for women and expressing dismay at Sundar's lack of understanding of the challenges faced by women. The controversy underscores the political tensions surrounding welfare policies in Tamil Nadu.