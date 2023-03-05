Lawsuit Against BJP Leader of Tamil Nadu Amid Rumors Of Assault On Bihar Migrants

The police have filed a case against K Annamalai on charges of inciting violence and encouraging enmity between groups, one day after he blamed the ruling DMK party for the ongoing controversy over alleged attacks on migrant labourers in the state. He was the leader of the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party. The head of the BJP state unit has been accused by the Cyber Crime Division of, among other things, instigating violence and fostering animosity between groups.



According to officials, a case has also been opened over the incident against the owner of the BJP Bihar Twitter account. In a statement issued yesterday regarding the problem of migrant workers, Mr. Annamalai claimed that although they are secure in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the leaders of its allied parties are to blame for the animosity directed at them.

Also, he condemned the propagation of untrue information regarding the attack on Bihari residents in the state, claiming that Tamils do not advocate "separatism" and "vile hatred" towards north Indians.

According to Mr. Annamalai, it is depressing to see false information regarding attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu spreading on social media. He added that the government, police, and people do not share the DMK's and their alliance partners' viewpoints.

Together with Mr. Annamalai, the Tamil Nadu police have also brought charges against four other people, including two journalists and BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao.

Following the spread of many allegedly violent films depicting attacks on migrant workers on social media, there was a widespread concern among migrant workers in Tamil Nadu.