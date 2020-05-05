Madurai: Simple celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi

Chennai: Thanks to COVID-19, it was a toned down version of the granduer usually associated with the wedding of a presiding deity at the world famous Madurai Meenakshi temple. The celestial wedding between Lord Sundareswar (Lord Shiva) and Meenakshi Amman (Goddess Parvathi) was performed in a minimalistic manner at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on Monday.

Normally celebrated in a grand manner with several devotees thronging the temple, the coronavirus spread risk forced the conduct of the event in a minimalistic manner and the relay the event online.

The wedding was performed by four priests and was streamed online. Part of the wedding celebration-the journey of Lord Vishnu as Lord Kalazhagar from Azhagar Koil to Madurai was cancelled due to Covid-19 fears. The city of Madurai will wear a festive look during the 12-day Chithirai festival during April-May.

Earlier the Chithirai festival too was cancelled due to the coronavirus spread risk and the celestial wedding is part of the that.

Located at the heart of Madurai, the huge Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple is the major pilgrimage and tourist destination for large number of Indians as well as foreigners.