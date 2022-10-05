Mamallapuram In Tamil Nadu Surpasses Taj Mahal In Terms Of Foreign Tourists

As per the Indian Tourism Statistics 2022 published by the tourism minister, the Taj Mahal has lost visitors to Mamallapuram, a Tamil Nadu town recognised as a Unesco world heritage site.

According to the data, Mamallapuram, which is around 60 kilometres from Chennai, received 1,44,984 foreign visitors in 2021–2022. The percentage came to 45.50 percent of the international visitors who paid admission to the top 10 most visited and centrally protected monuments. Meanwhile, the Taj Mahal in Agra came in second place with 38,922 international visitors, or 12.21% of all foreign visitors.

Furthermore, Tamil Nadu is home to six of the top ten monuments on the global list. They are the Thirumayam Fort, the rock-cut Jain temple, and Sittanavasal in Pudukkottai district, the Gingee Fort close by Gingee District, the Vattakottai Fort close to Kanyakumari District, and the tiger-headed, rock-cut temple and two other monuments in coastal hamlet Saluvankuppam in Chengalpattu District, reported The Indian Express

Other sites on the list include the Red Fort in Delhi with 5,579 visitors, the Qutb Minar in Delhi with 8,456 visitors, and the Agra Fort in Uttar Pradesh with 13,598 international visitors.

According to the research, the top five domestic tourist destinations in 2021 would be Tamil Nadu (115,33 million visitors), Uttar Pradesh (109,70 million visitors), Andhra Pradesh (93,27 million visitors), Karnataka (81,33 million visitors), and Maharashtra (43.56 million).