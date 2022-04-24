Man In Tamil Nadu Arrested For Sexually Assaulting An 8-Year-Old Girl

Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, a 47-year-old man, Ratnam was detained in Tamil Nadu on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing an 8-year-old child. After getting identified, it was known that the accused was a resident of Coimbatore.



The victim's father had leased a piece of property to Ratnam. In March 2021, he harassed the girl by stopping her on her way when she was playing with her pals. The terrible incident of sexually harassing her started after the man started displaying her child pornographic content.



The harassment was discovered when the child went to a medical camp hosted by her school's primary health centre on Friday. She told the camp doctor about the harassment she had been subjected to. According to the investigation, the doctor examined and checked the girl after she was admitted. As a result, it was detected that the girl had been sexually harassed.

The physicians then told the girl's family. The family filed a complaint against the accused at Thudiyalur's all-female police station. Ratnam was detained under the POCSO act after a case was filed against him based on the case.

A similar kind of crime took place in Rajasthan where a a man in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh allegedly drowned a three-year-old child in a well after the girl refused his attempts to molest her. The culprit has been arrested and taken into custody by the police.

The accused has been arrested and a complaint has been filed. The body of the victim has been transported to the coroner for an autopsy. The accused, Ramesh allegedly brought the girl to an enclosure close to the house at night and attempted to molest her, according to authorities. He threw her in the well when she protested, and she drowned. Officials stated the medical check would reveal whether the kid had been raped.