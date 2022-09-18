Man In Tamil Nadu Detained After Hurling Casteist Insults At Students

A shopkeeper in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, declined to sell any types of snacks to a group of students and claimed the local officials had put a ban on selling anything to anyone who lived on a specific street. Maheshwaran, the shopkeeper, has now been detained by police.

Additionally, he told the students to tell their families about the restriction when they returned home. The shopkeeper can be heard informing the students in a video of the incident that the village has talked about the situation and decided not to sell anything to residents of that specific area.

On Saturday, September 17, representatives of the district administration closed his store in Panchakulam near Sankarankoil in Tamil Nadu. Maheshwaran, the shopkeeper, and another guy, Ramachandran alias Murthy, have both been detained by the Karivalamvanthanallur (KV Nallur) police in connection with the case.

The district administration acted quickly and filed a FIR when the footage surfaced on social media. The two have been charged under Section 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, the suspect has been kept in police custody. The authorities have now shut off the store where the event occurred.

According to a source in the district administration, the village chief is the primary accused in the case and has already been taken into custody.

It is known that Maheshwaran's action followed an economic boycott of the SC population in the hamlet, which took place as a result of an ongoing conflict between the Pariah (SC) and Yadava castes there. Both communities had filed lawsuits against members of the opposite caste after an earlier altercation.