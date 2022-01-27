Man Revealed Behind The video Clip Regarding The Tamil Nadu Girl's Suicide Case

P Muthuvel, a member of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, recorded a video tape few days before the death of a 17-year-old tribal girl in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district, which sparked allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that she suffered as a result of forced conversion.



Muthuvel, who was charged in 2019 for assaulting two Christian preachers in the neighbourhood, did not report the girl's supposed conversion to the authorities prior to her death, and only uploaded the video clip on social media after she committed suicide.

The girl accused her dormitory warden, who is currently in arrest, for regularly striking and punishing her in her deathbed declaration before a court magistrate, but she did not name conversion as a motive for her suicide attempt. An FIR was filed against the dormitory warden on January 17 in connection with the girl's suicide. Police investigated the case and discovered that the youngster was under pressure from her stepmother at home and had never discussed the question of conversion.



However, once the girl's video was shared on social media, the matter took a different turn. The BJP used the tape as evidence of alleged forced conversion, and rallies were organised across Tamil Nadu.

The girl, who attended a Christian residential school in Thanjavur district, accused her dormitory warden of corporal punishment in a deathbed declaration before court magistrate 1 Thanjavur three days before her death on January 16.

According to the girl's declaration, the warden urged her in Tamil language "to go die". She also stated that the warden had reprimanded and beaten her. The youngster was allegedly denied to receive leave as she wanted to go home but was not allowed to. Even she was forced to return to work including while she was ill and over the holidays. The girl indicated that she is the cause of this as she tormented her In her declaration before the court.

During the recording of the dying declaration, an assistant physician on duty noted that the patient was conscious, oriented, and in a fit state of mind.

Muthuvel shot a 45-second video clip the day after the proclamation, supposedly showing the girl saying that the warden persuaded her parents to convert her to Christianity two years ago and promised to support her schooling. When the person recording the video asks if the alleged harassment occurred as she didn't convert, the girl allegedly responds. The girl responded to it in a manner of saying could be.

Meanwhile, Muthuvel was one of three people who were detained in February 2019 for assaulting two Christian preachers. He handed over the phone that used record the clip to the police on Tuesday for forensic analysis, as directed by the Madras high court.

The girl's parents confirmed there was a conversion effort, according to the high court, which is hearing a request for a CB-CID investigation. When Muthuvel went to visit the girl's parents on January 17, he said they requested him to capture the video.

The girl informed the magistrate that she ate pesticide had the hostel on January 9 but didn't notify anyone, and that she was being medicated for vomiting at the time. On January 10, she was taken home, and on January 15, she was rushed to the hospital, where she died four days later.

Muthuvel allegedly waited two days before releasing the footage after the girl, who had topped her Class 10 examinations, died, according to a police officer. The officer, who did not want to be identified stated that the child's uncle has acquaintances in the VHP, though he is not a member, and that is how Muthuvel got involved.

On January 18, the 74-year-old warden was arrested on allegations of harassing the youngster. A preliminary police investigation revealed that the girl, whose mother is no longer alive, did not grow up in a nurturing atmosphere. Her stepmother resides with her dairy farmer father.