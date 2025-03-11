Mind your tongue: Stalin as Pradhan’s ‘uncivilised’ remark sparks outrage in TN

Chennai : The showdown between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre over the National Education Policy (NEP) escalated further on Monday with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accusing the state government of being "dishonest" and doing a U-turn on the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) for political reasons, drawing a sharp retort from DMK and other Opposition parties which alleged that he had hurt the state's pride.

Pradhan’s choice of words sparked off a massive protest from the DMK MPs who accused the minister of insulting Tamil Nadu. "I am very pained and hurt that the minister in his reply in Parliament (Dharmendra Pradhan) has called the members of Parliament, the Tamil Nadu government, and the people of Tamil Nadu uncivilised, "DMK MP Kanimozhi said.

In the Rajya Sabha, DMK members staged a walkout. In Tamil Nadu, DMK office-bearers staged protests across the state burning effigies of the Union Minister.

Chief Minister MK Stalin hit out at the Union Minister, alleging that Pradhan spoke with "arrogance" considering himself a king and asked him (Union Minister) to control his tongue. "Just answer if you could release the fund or not, which was collected from us and which is meant for the students of Tamil Nadu," Stalin said in a social media post.

Referring to Pradhan's letter to him that outlined Tamil Nadu's rejection of the NEP, 3-language policy and PM SHRI MoU, he said the DMK government functioned by respecting the views of the people, unlike the BJP leaders who were bound by "words from Nagpur." Lashing out at Pradhan for the words he used in the parliament, the chief minister said the Centre had deceived Tamil Nadu by not releasing funds. "You are insulting the people of Tamil Nadu. Does PM Narendra Modi accept this?" he asked.