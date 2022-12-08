MK Stalin inaugurates new projects in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated new projects, laid foundation stones for fresh schemes and gave away welfare assistance to beneficiaries, all totally valued at about Rs 238.90 crore.

A total of 57 infra-projects completed at an estimated cost of Rs 22.20 crore was inaugurated by the Chief Minister here and it includes green houses, agri-warehouse, anganwadis, buildings to house offices for village panchayats and milk producers cooperative, community sanitary complex, overhead water tank and sub-agriculture extension centre.

Stalin arrived here on Thursday from Chennai by train to launch projects and he was accorded a warm welcome by Ministers, elected representatives, representatives of local bodies and the people.

People lined up on both sides of the roads here to greet Stalin and he also received petitions, for grievance redressal, from them.

Cost-free housing 'pattas' e-pattas, old age pension to 6,246 beneficiares and solatium were given away to beneficiaries by Stalin, marking the launch of distribution of welfare aid to a total of 1,03,508 beneficiaries worth Rs 182.56 crore.

The Chief Minister laid foundation stones for new projects worth about Rs 34.14 crore, which includes buildings for several facilities like a maternity centre on the premises of Tenkasi government district hospital (Rs 30.02 crore), a building to house village panchayat office and fair price shops. Ministers K N Nehru (Municipal Administration), I Periyasami (Cooperation), KKSSR Ramachandran (Revenue), elected representatives and senior officials took part.