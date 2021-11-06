M.K. Stalin Visited The Village In Tamil Nadu After woman Raised Voice Against Discrimination
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made a Deepavali gift of home pattas and other welfare help to residents of the Irular and Narikuravar groups in Poonjeri hamlet nearby Thirukkazhukkundram
- Launching welfare initiatives and other development projects worth Rs.4.53 crore.
On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made a Deepavali gift of home pattas and other welfare help to residents of the Irular and Narikuravar groups in Poonjeri hamlet nearby Thirukkazhukkundram in Chengalpattu district, and visited their tenements.
Mr Stalin delivered house pattas and community certifications in the village on Thursday, as well as launching welfare initiatives and other development projects worth Rs.4.53 crore. A maximum of 282 people from the Irular and Narikuravar communities received house pattas. They received ration cards, voter identification cards, community certificates, and bank aid, among other things.
Ashwini, a member of the nomadic Narikuravar group, previously raised the issue of her group's lack of honor after they were denied food mostly during Annadhanam at the Sthalasayanaperumal temple. Regarding that, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekarbabu joined visitors at the same temple for a feast, throughout which Ms Ashwini conveyed her wish to see the Chief Minister. She had also mentioned the hardships that her village's residents were through.