M.K. Stalin Visited The Village In Tamil Nadu After woman Raised Voice Against Discrimination

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made a Deepavali gift of home pattas and other welfare help to residents of the Irular and Narikuravar groups in Poonjeri hamlet nearby Thirukkazhukkundram in Chengalpattu district, and visited their tenements.



Mr Stalin delivered house pattas and community certifications in the village on Thursday, as well as launching welfare initiatives and other development projects worth Rs.4.53 crore. A maximum of 282 people from the Irular and Narikuravar communities received house pattas. They received ration cards, voter identification cards, community certificates, and bank aid, among other things.

Ashwini, a member of the nomadic Narikuravar group, previously raised the issue of her group's lack of honor after they were denied food mostly during Annadhanam at the Sthalasayanaperumal temple. Regarding that, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekarbabu joined visitors at the same temple for a feast, throughout which Ms Ashwini conveyed her wish to see the Chief Minister. She had also mentioned the hardships that her village's residents were through.



Mr. Stalin scattered 25 cards applying people with the Tamil Nadu Narikuravar Welfare Board, 18 orders for having undergone training to generate ornaments for their entrepreneurship, 12 people obtained loan guidance of one lakh per under the MUDRA scheme, and 33 people earned bank loans of ten thousand rupees with each small business.

Meanwhile, the clearance for the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme to be implemented in the area, as well as directives for the establishment of anganwadi centres and additional classrooms for the panchayat union primary school using funding from the Madras Atomic Power Station's Corporate Social Responsibility programme.