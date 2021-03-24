Top
MK Stalin's wife, son campaign for DMK ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

Highlights

Putting all hands on deck ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls, (DMK) president MK Stalin's wife Durga and son Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigned for the party.

While Durga Stalin campaigned in the Kolathur constituency, Udhayanidhi, who will make his electoral debut this year from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni, campaigned for DMK candidate SSR Ramachandran at Arruppukottai.

MK Stalin had assured people at a rally in Chennai on Monday that he would not allow the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state when his party comes to power in the upcoming elections.

Terming the AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government "slave government to PM Modi", Stalin had alleged that despite giving a corruption list to the governor, he has not taken any action. He had also assured the people that action will be taken against corruption if his party is voted to power in the upcoming elections.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

