MLA plans to demolish heritage building, Moodbidri on the boil

Moodbidri: The townspeople of this heritage town and the international Jain pilgrimage destination went into a tizzy following the news that the government was planning to demolish a heritage building which has been standing since 1907. It served as the Inspection Bungalow for more than 116 years.

Following the news of the demolition, former MLA K Abhayachandra Jain said that he will not allow the building to be demolished as it is a part of the history of Moodbidri town. Just a few years back the building had been restored to its pristine beauty. "I heard they are bringing down the building and constructing a large concrete building there at a cost of Rs 5 crore. It is nothing but a 40% commission business" Abhayachandra Jain told.

The townspeople plan to hold a protest against the demolition soon. But conservationist are afraid that the building will be brought down under the cover of night one of these days.

This tiled building still in its strong form wears the red colour that used be the colour of all government buildings in the pre-independence period. It is located in the middle of the town and represents the heritage of the town. The Moodbidri town itself deserves to be a heritage town as it hosts 18 Jain Basadis and 18 waterbodies that carry the architectural heritage of the Jain regime of the past.

The PWD Traveller's Bungalow was built in 1907 to commemorate the visit of Sir. Arthur Lawley the then Governor of Madras was the administrator of coastal parts of Karnataka, the plaque fixed to the building states. Governor Lawley was one of the administrators who had been very dear to the hearts of the people as he used to give time for listening to the grievances.

Oral historians of the town say that it was the last government building that is standing in Moodbidri which will have to be conserved and the civil society is willing to support the conservation move.

Following a similar scare couple of months back the report appearing in these columns the Chief Minister's office had ordered a detailed report on the issue from the PWD.