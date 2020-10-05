More cured corona cases than affected in Tamil Nadu

On the opening day of the week, the state of Tamil Nadu saw a welcome development as the number of reported cases which were cured exceeded those of fresh ones affected. While 5,395 cases were listed as new Coronavirus cases on Monday, the cured people who returned home were 5,572.

Chennai, however, kept a very disturbing trend alive by seeing increased Coronavirus cases since the beginning of October. Today, the number reached 1,367 making it a sizeable chunk of nearly a quarter of total cases registered across the State.

The cases under treatment also registered a drop from around 46,000 cases to 45,000. The death toll was around 70 mark on Monday (actual figure: 62), which is another highlight of the ongoing pandemic impact. 82,725 cases were tested across the State, taking the total to 77,82,736 in all.