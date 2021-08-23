Movie Theaters Reopen In While Bus Services Resume From Tamil Nadu To Karnataka

In concurrence to orders issued by the Tamil Nadu Government, the Cinema halls in the state will resume to operate on Monday after a break of almost four months. In addition to that, the Tamil Nadu to Karnataka bus route will also reopen. This bus route was earlier shut down in April on account of the second Covid-19 wave.

Despite the fact that the state government has allowed theaters and movie halls to reopen as of today, theatre owners are anticipating a big reopening this weekend. Mariyappan, manager of Albert Theatres in Chennai, told the reporters that they are certain and optimistic that the theatre business would rebound in the days following the reopening. However, the cinema halls along with the theatres, and the multiplexes have only been permitted to reopen with a 50% of their original seating capacity.



Meanwhile, after a nearly four-month break, the bus service between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are about to restart at midnight. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, services between the two states were halted at the end of April till an indefinite period.

On Saturday, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin stated that the existing lockdown in the state will be extended for another two weeks till September 6, but that theaters with 50% occupancy would be allowed to reopen sooner.Along with it, the government also announced that the beaches and the parks will be accessible to the public starting from today.

Due to the second wave of the pandemic, the previous AIADMK administration ordered movie halls to close on April 26 after they reopened in November last year.

Following the DMK's victory in the latest elections, the administration made a series of concessions and changes, inclusive of the reopening of theaters and the resumption of bus services across the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.



