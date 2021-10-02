Nalini Moved The Madras High Court Once More Requesting To Be Discharged Without The Governor's Assent

Nalini Sriharan, a life-sentenced in the killings of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, has filed a new petition in the Madras High Court, asking the court to assert the Governor of Tamil Nadu's failure to act on the state government's previous suggestion for the discharge of all seven people engaged as "unconstitutional" and to order her discharge without his permission. In other Covid news, Tamil Nadu has established a goal of inoculating 1.50 crore people in October across mega vaccination camps, with the goal of reaching at least 70% of the population, as recommended by the World Health Organization and as advised by Chief Minister M K Stalin, according to state minister Ma Subramanian.



In September 2018, the K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government suggested to then-Governor Banwarilal Purohit the discharge of all seven people who have been convicted and serving life sentences in correlation with Gandhi's assassination through an election rally in surrounding Sriperumbudur in May 1991,Murugan, Santhan, AG Perarivalan, Ravichandran, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, and Nalini. Sriharan had previously filed a court petition in the case.

The case was heard while the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu on Friday, and the notice to the authorities concerned were ordered to be returned by October 12.

However, state Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaramall informed the Madras High Court that all polling booths in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming civic elections would be equipped with CCTV cameras that would record continuously. The cameras would be activated before the polls opened on election day and would remain active until the voting ended.