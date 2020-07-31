Over 1000 new cases in Chennai, TN tally touches 2,45,289 cases

Chennai continued to touch the 4-figure mark as it clocked 1013 Coronavirus cases on Friday and the total cases in the state capital inched close to the one lakh mark (99794 cases) today.

In all, the state had registered 2,45,859 cases totally, out of which 5881 cases were registered on Friday.

Kancheepuram district followed Chennai with 485, Tirunelveli with 379, Tiruvallur with 373, Ranipet with 359 and Virudhunagar with 357 cases.