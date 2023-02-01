Over 200 Dalit People Allowed To Enter Temple In Tamil Nadu After Several Decades

The police and district government in the Tiruvannamalai district today led around 200 members of a group of Scheduled Castes in Tamil Nadu who had been denied access to a temple for roughly eight decades inside for prayer.



The neighbourhood was ecstatic when police brought the Dalits to the temple. Women carried ingredients to make Pongal as well as firewood and garlands for the deity. They expressed their joy and happiness and found it one of the best initiativr taken towards equality. Some of them recalled the time when they were came and were not allowed to enter the temple.

The problem was discovered during a meeting of the parent-teacher association, and the district administration convened a number of peace talks to prepare for a smooth entry.

District SP Dr. K. Karthikeyan stated that numerous rounds of negotiations were done to ensure a smooth arrival. This doesn't end as a symbolic admittance for the scheduled castes because their peace negotiations would continue.

Range DIG Dr. MS Muthusamy noted that 400 security officers had been deployed despite continued opposition from influential communities. If an unfortunate situation occurs, the law will take its course.

On January 30, Martyrs Day, the Tamil Nadu government administers the anti-untouchability vow. Dr. P. Murugesh, the district collector, stated that the scheduled castes' constitutional rights have been established and that the temple has been around for 70 years.

After decades of discrimination, reserved castes were finally allowed entry into a temple under the leadership of Pudukottai District Collector Kavitha Ramu. As police looked into the mixing of human faeces in a tank that provided Dalits with drinking water, they discovered this infringement.