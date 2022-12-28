Pair Of Mother Daughter Returned From China Found COVID Positive

Tuesday COVID-19 testing revealed that a six-year-old girl and her mother who had travelled from China to Sri Lanka via that country had COVID-19. The officials isolated them both. The health personnel is testing people arriving at Madurai Airport for Covid and BF-7 because to the recent Covid upsurge in China and other foreign countries.



For the next 15 days, Pradeepa 39 years old and her daughter Prithiyangara Riga 6 years old would be confined to their home in Virudhunagar district's Elandaikulm. Sources revealed that their condition is stable. Their COVID samples were forwarded to the lab for additional analysis.

According to Dr. N Kalu Sivalingan, the deputy director of public health for Virudhunagar, both the mother and daughter were kept in their homes under isolation, with staff members regularly checking on them. They don't have any negative symptoms. Additionally, samples were taken for her brother's wife and her father-in-law, among other members of their family.