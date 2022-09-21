Poisonous injection murder case: Police nab victim's wife and 3 others

Hyderabad: Telangana Police have cracked the mystery behind the sensational killing of a biker by a man by administering a poisonous injection after taking lift on his two-wheeler.

Police in Khammam district arrested the victim's wife and three men, including an RMP doctor for the murder.

Police investigations revealed that extramarital relations led to the gruesome murder. The person, who was in illicit relations with the victim's wife, murdered him with the help of two others.

According to police, Shaik Jamal Saheb (55), a farmer, was going on his bike to Gundrai village in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to meet his daughter on September 19 when he saw a stranger wearing a monkey cap near Vallabhi village requesting for lift. He stopped the bike and gave him the lift. After travelling some distance, the pillion rider injected some poisonous substance into Jamal's thigh.

As the victim complained of some pain in his thigh, the pillion rider got down from the bike and escaped. Jamal sought help from some farmers, who were working in a nearby field, and told them that the person who took the lift gave him some injection. They rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Police registered a case and took up investigation. Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu Warrier had formed four teams to investigate the case. The probe revealed the shocking details and led to the arrest of autorickshaw driver Mohan Rao, tractor driver Venkatesh and RMP doctor Venkat. The RMP doctor had arranged the poisonous injection.

The victim's wife Imam Bi, who had plotted the murder, had procured poisonous injection about two months ago and was waiting for an opportunity to administer the same. As she did not inject the same to him, she asked her lover to execute the plan. Accordingly, Mohan Rao injected the same to the victim after taking a lift on his bike.