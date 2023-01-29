Police Caught 73 Ganja Peddlers In Tamil Nadu

In the past 26 days, Coimbatore District (Rural) police have detained 73 ganja dealers and recovered 220 kg of the ganja. Eight special teams have also been formed to keep an eye on the district's drug transactions.



According to authorities, 1532 cases involving the sale of marijuana and other drugs were filed against 1821 individuals in 2022. Similar to last year, 63 cases have been filed against 73 drug and ganja offenders so far this year.

In connection with the operation, police also recovered five vehicles and 220 kilogrammes of marijuana. In addition, 68 bank accounts have been frozen, and 22 habitual offenders have been given executed bonds under the rules of the CrPC to stop them from selling illegal drugs, according to the police.

Additionally, in order to stop the selling of ganja and illegal goods, the police have established eight special squads for each police division. The police said that by calling the District Police Control Room at (94981)-81212 and the WhatsApp Helpline at (77081-00100), members of the public can alert the police to such criminal actions.

Meanwhile, few weeks ago Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin instructed top officials to take action to swiftly conduct and conclude ganja and Gutkha cases and secure conviction for offenders. Stalin stated that all police superintendents and collectors should be able to proudly state that their territories are totally ganja-free while presiding over a high-level meeting to assess prevention and awareness initiatives against drugs. Only then would people feel that their children are safe throughout such a period of development. Everyone should try to completely eradicate drug use throughout Tamil Nadu.