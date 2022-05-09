Prakasam police nab murderers from Tamil Nadu

Ongole: Prakasam police arrested two persons, who killed their masters and escaped with large quantity of gold, silver and cash, in the late hours of Saturday.

According to Singarayakonda and Chennai police, Srikanth (60) was an auditor and lives in Mylapore in Chennai. He along with his wife Anuradha (55) went to USA to visit their daughter Sunanda a few weeks ago and kept watchman-cum-domestic help Padam Lal Sarma's family at house.

Lal Sarma's son Lal Krishna, who works as a driver also, sent his parents to their native place in Nepal a few days ago and waiting for their masters. On Saturday morning, Lal Krishna received Srikanth and Anuradha from USA at Chennai airport in their car (TN07AW7499) and allowed his friend Ravi, who is a native of Darjeeling in West Bengal but working in Chennai, to board the car on their way home.

After reaching their house in Mylapore, Krishna and Ravi attacked the elderly couple and murdered them. They broke open iron safes and other storage and kept the valuables including gold and silver ornaments and cash into four bags and suitcases. They shifted the bodies to a guest house at Nemilichery and buried them in a pit there, before decamping with the loot.

By the time, Sunanda tried to reach her parents but found their mobile phones were switched off. She alerted her cousins at Adyar, who went to the house to find the house locked. They broke open the doors with the help of neighbours and found that the safes were forced opened and complained to the police.

Mylapore DCP Disha Mittal after studying the case suspected that Krishna would be the killer as he disappeared with the car. She informed Prakasam SP Malika Garg and all district police in Andhra Pradesh about the case and suspect.

Prakasam SP Malika Garg alerted district police and ordered a tight vigil on national highway and tollgates. Singarayakonda CI M Lakshman, Tangutur SI Khader Basha and their team started checking vehicles at Tangutur toll plaza and observed the car in question approach. They stopped the car and took two persons in the car, Krishna and Ravi, into custody and seized the bags loaded with valuables.

Ongole DSP U Nagaraju and Kandukur CI Sriram inquired the accused and alerted Chennai police on the arrest of the murderers.

Singarayakonda CI Lakshman told 'The Hans India' that the accused were on their way to Nepal with about 30 kg gold, 50 kg silver ornaments and some cash. He said the Chennai police reached them by midnight and took the accused into their custody, for continuing the investigation.