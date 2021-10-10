Remove curbs on weekend worship at temples: BJP

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP unit staged state-wide protests on Thursday demanding that the state government remove curbs on weekend worship at temples, even as the ruling DMK assured that Chief Minister M K Stalin will take steps to ensure that they are open all through the week once the threat of the pandemic recedes. At present, temples are open for darshan 4 days a week but closed for 3 days to prevent the spread of Coronavirus during the festival season. "The decision has been taken as per the Centre's advisory.

Devotees are not allowed to enter temples on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. However, regular pujas are performed by the priests during those days," State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu told reporters here in response to a question on the BJP's demand to re-open the temples during the week-end. Chief Minister Stalin will take steps to to ensure that the temples are open all through the week once the threat of the pandemic recedes, the minister added. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai demanded that the state government lift restrictions on week-end worship at the temples, within 10 days and warned that the DMK dispensation's attempt to "impose its ideology" will result in a backlash from the people.

Accusing the state government of attempting to "impose its ideology" on theists by restricting darshan during weekends, Annamalai insisted that there was "no logic" in keeping temples closed from Friday to Sunday citing coronavirus, when it had permitted cinema halls to re-open and is getting ready to restart schools for all classes for children for whom COVID-19 vaccine is yet to be rolled out.

He also charged the state government with using the Centre's advisory on COVID-19 to its advantage. "We are giving 10 days for the government to change its mind, or else we don't have an option other than to hit the streets in a massive way. Using the bogey of Coronavirus to push their false ideology will be opposed by the BJP tooth and nail," he said. "When TASMAC outlets, theatres and other commercial centres are open, why this approach to temples? is this their way of bringing their 'no god ideology' into our personal space?" Annamalai asked.