Rochester confers honorary doctorate on VIT founder

Chennai: The Founder and Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), G Viswanathan, was conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), New York.
Dr David C Munson, the president, and Dr Prabu David, the Provost and Senior Vice President for academic affairs at RIT honoured Viswanathan with the honorary doctorate towards his vision and leadership in the expansion of Science, Technology, Engineering & Management (STEM) education across India and in recognition to his dedication towards supporting the underprivileged.
Expressing gratitude for the honour, Viswanathan thanked RIT for conferring the honorary doctorate on him. On the occasion, Sankar Viswanathan and Dr Sekar Viswanathan, vice-presidents of VIT, Dr Kanchana Bhaaskaran, vice-chancellor and Dr R Seenivasan, director of international relations were present.